Charles (Charlie) Eugene Slack, Sr., 89, passed away July 3, 2020. Charlie was born in Pomeroy, Ohio, February 26, 1931 and has been a Massillon resident from 1978 to 2018. He retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 1991 - after 35 years of service - as the Director of Personnel and Management Development. Out of high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, then went on to graduate from Marshall University with a degree in Education. While attending Marshall he played football and basketball his freshman year and in his sophomore year, after getting married, he chose to concentrate on basketball. He went on to have an outstanding basketball career, leading the nation in rebounding in 1954 to 55 with a season average of 25.6 rebounds per game, an NCAA record that still stands. Charlie was twice a first team Mid-American Conference selection and his Marshall jersey, number 17, was retired following his induction into the Marshall University Hall of Fame. Charlie was a member of the ODK National Honor Society, was active in student government and was President of his senior class. Charlie played five years with the Goodyear Wingfoot Basketball Team and still holds numerous rebounding records with the National Industrial Basketball League. In 1985, Charlie was inducted into the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame; in 1987 into the state of West Virginia Hall of Fame; and in 2019 he was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. Charlie was a member of the St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, the Massillon Recreation Center and the Nagoya-Komaki Japan Retirement Organization. Preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Margaret Slack, he is survived by his wife, Alma; sons, Charles Jr. (Denise), Joel (Magdalena); and grandchildren, Nick (Sionne), Brian and Ana. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public funeral services or gatherings at this time. Donations can be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308, in lieu of flowers.