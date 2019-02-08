Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
7601 Old Mill Rd.
Gates Mills, OH
Charles

(A.K.A. Fred)

F. Bixler III

Charles (A.K.A. Fred) F. Bixler III, age 88 of Mayfield Village, passed away February 4, 2019.

Beloved husband of 66 years, Virginia (A.K.A. Polly, nee Reynolds); loving father of Charles (Donna) and Gary (Kim) Bixler; dear grandfather of Andrew, Alex (Sandilya), Abbey and Jessie Bixler. Fred was an avid traveler and also enjoyed hunting and photography.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 7601 Old Mill Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Bixler's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to Blessing-Hine Funeral Home
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
