Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Chapel Main Campus
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel Main Campus
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Frye

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles F. Frye Obituary
Charles "Chuck" F. Frye

Charles "Chuck," F. Frye, 81, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2019 after enjoying a visit with his family the evening before. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Chapel Main Campus, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Haven of Rest at www.havenofrest.org. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.