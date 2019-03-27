|
|
Charles "Chuck" F. Frye
Charles "Chuck," F. Frye, 81, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2019 after enjoying a visit with his family the evening before. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Chapel Main Campus, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Haven of Rest at www.havenofrest.org. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019