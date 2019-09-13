|
Charles F. Reichenbach Charles F. Reichenbach, 66, formerly of Akron, passed away suddenly due to natural causes. Known to many as Uncle Chuck, he was a self-made man, using his God given abilities to become a career mechanic in the U.S. Army. Chuck was a hardworking, generous man, always lending a helping hand, often time for church functions, and unceasingly fixing things for his nieces and many others. Despite being loved and encouraged by so many, Chuck often expressed feeling lonely in this life. We know that he is now resting peacefully with his family, all whom predeceased him: his parents, Ralph and Florence (Hartline) Reichenbach; sister, Carol Oliver (whom Chuck would always say was mom more than sis, after losing his beloved mother at age 9); brothers, Bruce Reichenbach Sr. and Ralph Reichenbach Jr. Chuck often expressed how very proud he was of his children, and was tickled with the birth of a beautiful great-granddaughter. He is survived by his children, Kevin Reichenbach of Kansas City, MO (and his five children), Karena (Prince) Williams (and their four children) of Killean, Texas; Charles F. Reichenbach Jr. (Jessica McClay and their three children and granddaughter); the mother of his children, Norma Attaway; special brother-in-law, James Oliver Sr. of Akron; and former sister-in-law, Mary Jane Petruzzi of Florida. During much of his childhood, Uncle Chuck was raised alongside his Akron nieces and their brother who predeceased him, James Oliver Jr. They formed a special bond which they carried into adulthood, even living with each other at times, and loving each other always as brothers and sisters. Your passing has left a hole in our hearts, so, until we meet again, love: Becky Cooper, Lori Oliver (Julie, and their three children) and Pam Varga (Steve and sons Alex and Nick). Chuck is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as great-nephews, great-nieces and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 to 1:00 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Private interment to take place at a later time. Please share your thoughtsand condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019