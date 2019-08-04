Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Charles

"Charlie" F. Smith

Charles "Charlie" F. Smith, 64, of Akron, died suddenly after a short battle with cancer at his home on July 30, 2019.

Other than his parents, Harry and Edna (Mock) Smith; Charles was preceded in death by brother; Bob, Ed, Jack, Pat, and sister, Gayle; and beloved nephew, Sam Jr.

Charles is survived by his brother, Samuel "skip" Smith; sister-in-law, Sandy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Charlie was in the Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with his friends, loved attending to his vegetable garden, and enjoying the outdoors.

He will be greatly missed.

Services will take place at Grace Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at 704 N Firestone Blvd., Akron, OH 44306.

Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
