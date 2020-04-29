Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Charles F. Summers


1944 - 2020
Charles F. Summers Obituary
Charles F. "Chuck" Summers, age 75, of Akron passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1944, the son of Luther F. "Doc" and Doris M. Walters Summers. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Frank and Carrie Summers, Tracey and Eva Walters, and grandson Zachary Doherty. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 12 years, Judith Thomas Summers; children, Tabitha (John) Kelly and Katie Summers; step-children, Jay (Joann) Loucks, Pam (Shawn) Doherty, Robin (Harold) Shockley, Chad (Valeri) Loucks, Matthew (Sarah) Loucks; 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donn (Tammy) Summers and Carol (Chris) Valcanoff. Chuck enjoyed his early morning coffee runs and riding his motorcycle with friends. He was a "computer geek," and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, all services will be private. Cremation will take place, and a memorial service with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a message for Chuck's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
