Charles "Rick" Forejt, 72, of Tallmadge, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home March 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a long and valiant battle. Born December 7, 1947, to the late Charles and Marie Forejt and raised in Latrobe, PA, he graduated from St. Vincent College before heading to Philadelphia where he met the love of his life, Sandra. Married in 1973, Rick and Sandy have set the example for love, commitment, and partnership for 46 years. Raising their family in Tallmadge, Rick volunteered his time to Our Lady of Victory Church, Tallmadge Little League, Tallmadge Athletic Boosters, and Tallmadge Jaycees. He worked at Continental General Tire for over 30 years before retiring and continuing his career in various financial management positions, including serving as an expert advisor at Segmint Inc. and as the CFO at HHC Property Management. Family was the joy of his life. He was the source of quiet strength and model of compassion for them. Rick provided a foundation of love, leaving a legacy that will carry through his grandchildren and beyond. His favorite days were spent in the company of his loved ones, preferably on the beaches of Florida, in the glow of Las Vegas, on the green of a golf course or under the lights watching a Friday night football game. Rick enjoyed cruising with his wife, discovering small towns around the world, but also loved the comfort of home surrounded by his family, celebrating any reason to be together. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Rachel (Eric) Kreidler of Dublin, Julie (Tom) Headrick of Tallmadge, and Michael (Julie) Forejt of Columbus; five beautiful grandchildren that were the pride of his days: Kathryn, Charles "Brady", and Addison Headrick, and Hannah and Jacob Kreidler. He also leaves behind his sister, Joan (Dennis) Carroll; sister-in-law, Jane (Charles) Parbury, a niece and nephews, and many loved friends. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. With Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. There will be a celebration of life immediately following for our family and friends. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tallmadge Athletic Boosters at 140 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio, and please consider being an organ donor.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020