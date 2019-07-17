|
Charles Frank "GI" Giaimo III
2/21/64 - 07/07/19
Charles Frank "GI" Giaimo III, age 55, passed away July 7, 2019. He is survived by wife, Lisa (Nee Mitchell); mother and father, Bea and Roy Donahue; sister, Tracie Hudson (Nee Donahue); five stepchildren; five step-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews.
Don't forget how he loved his Teddy! He had the best heart, greatest spirit and this is how his family wants everyone to remember GI.
Celebration of life is planned for Sunday, July 21st, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 165 Magnolia Dr., Northfield, Ohio 44067. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019