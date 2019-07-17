Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Giaimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Frank Giaimo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Frank Giaimo Obituary
Charles Frank "GI" Giaimo III

2/21/64 - 07/07/19

Charles Frank "GI" Giaimo III, age 55, passed away July 7, 2019. He is survived by wife, Lisa (Nee Mitchell); mother and father, Bea and Roy Donahue; sister, Tracie Hudson (Nee Donahue); five stepchildren; five step-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews.

Don't forget how he loved his Teddy! He had the best heart, greatest spirit and this is how his family wants everyone to remember GI.

Celebration of life is planned for Sunday, July 21st, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 165 Magnolia Dr., Northfield, Ohio 44067. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.