Charles "Frank" Franklin Mullett



Charles Franklin "Frank" Mullett II, of Streetsboro, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 the day after the celebration of his 64th birthday.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Mullett; daughters, Angela Mullett, Kristina (James) Horak and Amanda (Alex) Colucci; grandchildren, Quentin Mullett, Lily, Maxwell and Grant Charles Horak; sisters, Candy (Norman) Troyer, Penny (Michael) Finegan, Susie Collmar; brother, Nathaniel (Kim) Mullett; mother-in-law, Ernestine "Mammaw" Sias; special aunts, Donna, Inez and Karen. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Mullett; mother, Colletta Butcher Mullett; father-in-law, Billie "Pappaw" Sias.



Our family lost our "Frank", our "Dad", our "Papa" and our "Brother". Frank was an amazingly ingenious, courageous, and determined guy. He could figure out how to fix anything from a car - to a washing machine - to a daughter's broken heart. He spent his days tinkering with new projects around the house and sharing his love through gentle acts of kindness. He loved his wife, Teresa, so much. Spending the last few years of his retirement together with family was such a gift. He loved his daughters, no matter what. Upon every visit, he would take the time to touch base with each one of them. Even if it was in a passing moment, he made it a point to check in to see how they were doing and offer his support in any way he could. And then there are his grandbabies. He loved them so much. It was like he went through parts of his life trying to hide his expressions of happiness, but as soon as he was with them he couldn't contain his smile and laughter. How does a husband, son, brother, dad, papa, uncle and friend mend a broken heart when he isn't here to walk you through it all? We love you, Frank. We will miss you forever.



Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Christ Community Chapel in Hudson, where memorial services will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Destiny Village Orphanage of Haiti, P.O. Box 282197, Columbus, OH 43228. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary