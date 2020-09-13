1/1
Charles Fueston
Charles "Chuck" Fueston, 60, passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home. Chuck was born November 30, 1959 in Marion, Ohio and grew up and graduated high school in Cuyahoga Falls. Chuck worked as a maintenance supervisor for many years. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing at his family cabin in Southern Ohio, having a cold beer and his annual beach vacation with his lifelong friends: Lamont Cunningham, Matt Dennis and Larry Pritt Jr.. Chuck always looked forward to football season, a good game of poker and gardening in his yard with his family. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Fueston; mother, Cora Williams; brother, Lee Moore and sister, Linda Davis. Chuck is survived by his sister, Beth Stein (Rex); brother, Ray Williams (Mary Jo); daughter, Jessica Fueston; wife, Angel Fueston; son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Amy Berg and their children, Justin, Griffin, Vanessa and Vivian Berg; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Mike Greathouse; his grandchildren, Hailey Greathouse and Brittany Knight, and her children, Cameron and Rowan Laurio. There will be a celebration of life on September 19, 2020 at the Northside Saloon in North Hill from 12 to 3 p.m.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Northside Saloon
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
