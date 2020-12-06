Charles "Chuck" Goff Bailey, age 70, passed peacefully Sunday, November 29. He leaves behind his children: Jeniffer Ruggles, Josh Bailey, Justin Seeker, Sarah Stangelo and Beth Bailey; grand-children: Aidan Ruggles, Davis Bailey, Bella Zetts, Sofia Zetts, Reese Bailey, Joshua Bailey, Audra Bailey, Ava Bailey; parents: Chick (deceased) and Jean Bailey; siblings: Tammy Bailey, Lisa McAvinew, Jim Bailey. Chuck worked for years at the Diamond Crystal Salt (later Akzo Nobel) in Kenmore as a skilled Millwright. However, he loved the outdoors and changed career paths to pursue his passion of working with trees, plants and landscaping, also receiving his ArborMaster certificate. Chuck worked at Donzell's Flower & Garden in Akron for some years then took a lead position at Suncrest Gardens as a Landscape Architect. Our dad had a softer side, as he enjoyed flowers, trees, books and Eastern philosophy. Dad could tell you the Latin name for almost any tree. He loved spending quiet time in his backyard in the sun drinking coffee, talking with his kids and watching his grandkids play amidst his garden. Chuck rode Harley Davidsons, felt connected to the ocean and loved music. Our dad was "an old hippie"; The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix were among his favorites, which he would listen to loudly. We love you dad, we know you will always be "just about a moonlight mile down the road". No services at this time: cremation has taken place.







