Charles Growdon
Charles Growdon, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on March 9, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, of 37 years; son, Benjamin (Salena) Growdon; daughters, Abigail (Matthew) Mundy, Elizabeth (Matthew) Dresher; grandchildren, Christopher, Jarrett, Hunter, Cassadie, Zoe, Genevieve, and Damion; sister, Sandra (Robert) Goehler; brother, Donald Growdon; nieces, Rochelle (Stephen) Gorman, Jessica Goehler; nephews, Jason Growdon, Jonathan Goehler, and grandnieces Josephine and Mary, grandnephews Ayden and Christian. Preceded in death by nephews, Rob Goehler and Chris Martin.
The family will receive friends 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019