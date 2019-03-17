Home

Charles Growdon Obituary
Charles Growdon, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on March 9, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1951.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, of 37 years; son, Benjamin (Salena) Growdon; daughters, Abigail (Matthew) Mundy, Elizabeth (Matthew) Dresher; grandchildren, Christopher, Jarrett, Hunter, Cassadie, Zoe, Genevieve, and Damion; sister, Sandra (Robert) Goehler; brother, Donald Growdon; nieces, Rochelle (Stephen) Gorman, Jessica Goehler; nephews, Jason Growdon, Jonathan Goehler, and grandnieces Josephine and Mary, grandnephews Ayden and Christian. Preceded in death by nephews, Rob Goehler and Chris Martin.

The family will receive friends 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
