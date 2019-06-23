Charles "Chuck" H. Pensyl



Charles H. Pensyl, "Chuck", age 100, of Hartville, Ohio, formerly of Akron, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Hartville.



He was born June 22, 1918 in Akron, the son of the late Donald L. and Elizabeth (nee Lucas) Pensyl.



Mr. Pensyl was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II, his rank was corporal.



Chuck was a wood pattern maker for Akron Standard Mold for 40 years. In his earlier years, he loved to garden and antique shopping.



Survivors include his son, James (Hyokeun Lee) Pensyl; two grandchildren, Heather Sorensen and Chris (Paula) Sorensen; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Samantha, and Cole Sorensen. For the last five years, his granddaughter, Heather, did an amazing job in tending to his needs.



Other than his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, the former Jean Bryant; his daughter, Patricia Davis; and his three sisters, Louise Pensyl, Florence Nutter, and Virginia Simonetti.



He will be laid to rest with his wife in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



There will be graveside memorial service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron.



The family would like to acknowledge AlterCare of Hartville for their care and love shown to Charles.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home-Akron.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home-Akron.