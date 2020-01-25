|
|
Carles Hale, Jr. passed on January 17, 2020. A Masonic Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 12:00 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Samuel Hampton, Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1872 Breezewood Dr., Akron, OH 44313. For full obituary see www.calhounfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020