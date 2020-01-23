|
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Charles Gall, 71, formerly of Akron, passed away on January 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Born March 13, 1948 to the late Raymond and Helen Gall, Chuck was a 1967 graduate of Central High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from the University of Akron. He retired after 35 years from Michelin where he worked as an IT manager. Charles had an analytical mind and loved numbers. He loved his family and was so proud of his children. His greatest pride and what gave him the most joy, was the love he shared with his wife, Vicki. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Gall and sister, Marilyn Gall-Fitch. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Vicki; his children: Krista Gall and Charles V. (Heather) Gall; grandchildren, Ally and Will Gall; sister, Gloria (Russell) Gall-Barker-Carlisle and brother, Leonard Gall, as well as other family members. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, from 5 - 8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church 44 University Ave. in Akron. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Chuck's memory to Prince of Peace Catholic Church Adoration Chapel 1209 Brushy Creek Rd, Taylors, SC 29687. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020