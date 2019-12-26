|
Charles Hladio, 91, passed away on December 22 at his home of 54 years in Cuyahoga Falls. He was born in Johnstown, PA, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Charles was the previous owner of Co-Op Bakery, Akron, Ohio. He was also a member of the Teamsters Bakers Local 19 where he was employed with the Acme Foods Company, retiring in 1992. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores (Yeckley), of 60 years. He leaves behind five children, Mitchell Hladio, Patty (Darrell) Cottrell, Joan (Olivier) Kielwasser, Lydgia Gaderick and Jenny (Todd) Cofer; six grandchildren, Heather Hunkele (Michael), Tricia Cottrell (Brendan Maynard), Bridget Meek (Chris), Paige Bufkin (Tyler), Mya and Clara Cofer; and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden, Heath & Hadley Hunkele, Violet & Olive Maynard, McKinley, Easton, Kendall & Everett Meek. Chuck loved classical music, and even though he was too modest a man to admit it, was quite the violinist. In his earlier years he played violin with the Johnstown Symphony. In his most recent years he played the domra & balalaika with the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Balalaika Orchestra, Mogadore, Ohio. He enjoyed the outdoors, and for many years spent time fishing and hunting. In his most recent years he spent many hours hiking the Summit County Metro Parks trails. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls at 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2019. Following Mass, Chuck will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Military Honors rendered. Memorial contributions may be sent to The St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Balalaika Orchestra, c/o St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Memory Eternal - Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019