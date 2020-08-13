1/
Charles J. Cummings
1935 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Charles J. Cummings, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020. Born on December 22, 1935, Charles retired from Babcock and Wilcox and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene (Staib) Cummings; sisters, Theresa Schiffman, Kathleen Norris; brothers, John R., Francis P., and Rudolph Cummings, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mitzi; children, Charles J., Michael P., Susan M Ali, Francis "Dan", Mary A. Ray, Kathleen M. Natkins, Barbara J. Bodner, Theresa A. Welton, John K., Jon D. Woollard, Thomas E. Woollard; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; other family and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230, with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Inurnment will take place in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
August 13, 2020
