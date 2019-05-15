Charles "Chuck" J. Dillon



TOGETHER AGAIN



Charles "Chuck" J. Dillon, 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 12, 2019 after a brief illness. On this morning, Dad was able to say, "Happy Mother's Day, Kathleen, we're together again."



Chuck was born May 24, 1925, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was an active member of Goss Memorial Church into the late 1980's and then attended the Akron Baptist Temple. He was a leader in the Christian Service Brigade program at Goss Memorial Church.



Charles was a member of the Greatest Generation and a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the LCI(L) 605. His service included the invasion of the Philippines and the Occupation of Japan following the end of the war.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, William and Minnie; wife, Kathleen; brothers, Floyd Dillon, Merle Dillon, Gilbert Reau, Russell Dillon, and Robert Dillon; sisters, Dorothy Kahn, Ruth Turley, and Betty Dillon.



He is survived by his sister, Helen Mihavics (John) of Kent; children, Jerry Dillon (Darby) of Mentor, Carol Morgan (David) of Akron, Shirley Talbott (Ed) of Norton, Sandra Hunt of Barberton, and Diane Dillon of Akron; grandchildren, Christy Slavick (Mark), Karen Arslan (Berk), Scott Morgan M.D. (Trina), Suzanne Morgan D.O., Michelle Morgan, Mark Morgan (Tiquana Wofford), Julie Schlabaugh (Larry), Dan Talbott (Denise), Betsy Best (Bill), Allison Harris (Adam Romesburg), Tim Hunt (Mallory); 28 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Charles was well known and respected among family, friends, and acquaintances for his faith in Jesus Christ.



Dad's two favorite activities were gardening and fishing. He enjoyed cultivating and growing his fruits and vegetables. His annual fishing trips to Ontario for many years were the highlight of the summer and the source of many stories, fish tales and family adventures. Dad was "all about family," a value he passed to each of his children.



The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff and residents of the Special Care wing of Greenview Assisted Living, Bath Creek Rehabilitation Facility and Summa Hospital for the professional and thoughtful care provided over the past several years.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., Pastor Berk Arslan officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Service Brigade, c/o Goss Memorial Church in memory of Charles. Condolences and memories may be shared with Charles' family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019