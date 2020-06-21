May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Always in my heart!
Your, "favorite niece"
Charles J. Pearson, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at 86 years of age. His parents were the late Carl E. W. and Venita Jones Pearson. He was born in Sandstone, Minnesota on February 28, 1934 and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree from the University of Akron. Charles had a lifelong career as a research chemical engineer with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and lived in Akron, OH until 2016. During retirement he enjoyed golf, beach vacations, reading American history and spending time with family. Chuck and his late wife, Ila, were married for 59 years and are survived by daughter, Debra (Paul) Gilman; sons, David (Katie Miller) Pearson, Steven Pearson; grandchildren, Marie (Derek) Koch, Preston Pearson, Adrian (Justin) Abold and Nicholas Pearson; and his great grandchildren, Aspen and Autumn Abold; devoted brother to the late Joan (William) Newman; brother-in-law to Shirley (Jake) Beireis; loving uncle to William Newman, Bryan (Sandy) Newman, Suzanne (Mark) Ellenberg, Mark (Lynne) Beireis; and great nieces and nephews. Visitation on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. A burial service will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at 12 noon at Copley Township Cemetery, 3772 Copley Rd., Copley, OH 44321. Memorial donations may be made to the Clovernook Evans Scholarship Fund, 2035 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Condolences at www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.