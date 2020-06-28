Charles K. Orndoff Sr.
Charles K. Orndoff, Sr., 84, formerly of Stow passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. A native of Waynesburg, PA, Mr Orndoff lived most of his life in Euclid, before moving to Stow. He was retired from General Motors where he had 38 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Agnes; he will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jodi (Edgar) Meyer of Suffield; sons, Charles Jr. (Michelle) of Cleveland, and Jim B. (Tracy) of Wickliffe; and seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alszeimer's Assoc. Please visit Charles Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
