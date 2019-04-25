Charles Keith Jr.



Together "At It Again"



NEW FRANKLIN -- Charles R. Keith, Jr., 86, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born March 13, 1933 in Spencer, WV to Charles and Della Keith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and worked for PPG Industries. He was a member of VFW Post 1066 in Barberton, Portage Lakes Eagles, Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and American Legion Garfield Post 566.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Carolyn; and sisters, Kathryn "Kay" Epling and Marjorie Brake. He is survived by his son, Curtis (Denise) Keith; grandchildren, Melanie Keith, Roy Keith; and many close friends and neighbors.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Interment at Lockwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Keith Family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher--Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary