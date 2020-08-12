1/1
Charles "Dewayne" Kendall
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Charles "Dewayne" Kendall, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Stumptown, WV. Survived by sons, Rick (Mary) and Ron (Linda); 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Conrad; and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on THURSDAY, August 13, 2020 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on FRIDAY at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved