TOGETHER AGAIN Charles "Dewayne" Kendall, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Stumptown, WV. Survived by sons, Rick (Mary) and Ron (Linda); 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Conrad; and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on THURSDAY, August 13, 2020 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on FRIDAY at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.