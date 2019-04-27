Home

Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
2180 Martin Road
Mogadore, OH
Charles Kenneth Schindler Obituary
Charles

Kenneth Schindler

February 19, 1935

April 6, 2019

Charles Kenneth Schindler passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019 in Sarasota, Fla. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester, Frederick and Alvin; his wife, Jo Ann; and his grandson, Joey; he is survived by his daughter, Lesa (Joe) Hartigan; son, Charles Schindler Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel and Ella; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service 3:00 Saturday, April 27, 2019, Kingdom Hall, 2180 Martin Rd., Mogadore, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
