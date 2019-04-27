|
|
Charles
Kenneth Schindler
February 19, 1935
April 6, 2019
Charles Kenneth Schindler passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019 in Sarasota, Fla. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester, Frederick and Alvin; his wife, Jo Ann; and his grandson, Joey; he is survived by his daughter, Lesa (Joe) Hartigan; son, Charles Schindler Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel and Ella; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service 3:00 Saturday, April 27, 2019, Kingdom Hall, 2180 Martin Rd., Mogadore, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 27, 2019