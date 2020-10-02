Charles Kennon "Ken" Fisher, 76, beloved husband of Bunny Szalay Fisher for 51 years, loving father to David Fisher of Cary, NC and Bethany Marlow (Jeff) of Castle Rock, CO, and wonderful grandfather to JJ, Josh, and Alex Marlow, and Hannah, Isaac, Joseph, Pragati, Ian, and Pratik Fisher, died peacefully at his home in Lone Tree, CO on September 28, 2020. His entire life and final days were a testimony to his deep faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which he openly shared with humility, gentleness, and respect. Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Koehler Fisher of Akron, Ohio, and his two brothers, Koehler of Akron, Ohio and John of Sedona, Arizona. In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister, Kitty Stofsick of Wilmington, NC and many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends whom he loved. Ken grew up in Goodyear Heights and Montrose, graduated from Copley High School, and earned his degrees at Ohio University. A memorial service will be streamed live at the website for Heflebower Funeral Home (facebook.com/HeflebowerFuneralServices
) at 1:00 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A Facebook account is not required for viewing and the service will be available for viewing any time. For Ken's full obituary, please go to www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com
.