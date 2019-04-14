Charles "Chuck" L. Gilson



Charles L "Chuck" Gilson went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



He was born on February 3, 1928 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Chuck lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio and worked for Firestone nearly 40 years. He retired and lived most recently in Brooksville, Florida. He will be remembered fondly for many reasons, but the most treasured are his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his sense of humor, his faithfulness to the churches he attended, and his energy that allowed him to enjoy many sports and activities (but HAD to win!)



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Lydia (McCrork) and Charles I. Gilson; his first wife of 50 years, Loraine (Hayes) Gilson; his son, Charles L. Gilson II; sisters, Doris Smith, and June Beck, and brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Shirley Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Lance) Gilson; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Gilson; brother-in-law, Mel (Dee) Hayes; sister-in-law Carolyn Hayes; daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Linhart, Pamela (Calvin) Knox and Debby Long; daughter-in-law, Nancy Gilson; grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Shreve, Scott (Missy) Gilson, Aaron (Bethany) Henley, Val (Joe) Lisiecki, Kurt Long and Natasha Johnson. He had 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he loved to spend time.



Chuck's family will receive friends on Monday, April 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, where his funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Northcliffe Baptist Church Building Fund, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, Florida 34608 or www.northcliffeonline.org