Charles Lee Clinebell
Charles Lee Clinebell, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Elkins, West Virginia and was a member of the First Church of the Brethren of Akron. He retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company as a Plant Manager and Consultant. Mr. Clinebell was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer, liked to play cards, belonged to a euchre club, enjoyed working in the yard and growing tomatoes. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie (Hamman) Clinebell; first wife, Nikki; and son, Charlie. He is survived by his second wife of 23 years, Linda (Faith) Clinebell; daughter, Carol Gilbert; granddaughter, Nikki Gilbert; sisters, Mary Wendt and Betty Jo Jones; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marge and Tom Bokoski; special friends, Amy Grywalski and Matthew Kidwell; and many friends. Funeral service will be held Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Masks and Social Distancing Required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a favorite charity of choice. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
