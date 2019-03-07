Charles Leory Jenkins



Charles Leroy "Chuck" Jenkins, 67, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Chuck was born to Charles G. Jenkins and Evelyn Knot on Christmas Day 1951, in Milan, Ohio He was married to



Blanche Lorraine Wilson and they lived together in Valley City, Ohio.



He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Spainhour (husband, Sean Spainhour) of Indian Land, S.C., and three grandchildren Michael, Brynn and Vivian, who he loved very much.



He was preceded in death by his wife,



Blanche Lorraine Wilson; and son, Charles Jenkins.



A humble, generous and hard-working man, Chuck worked at MTD Products in Valley City for 43 years before retiring in 2018.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th at 3 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, his daughter requests that donations be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.jimmyv.org.



