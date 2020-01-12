|
|
Charles Lorzing, 74, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born and raised in New York by his mother, Estelle Lorzing; sisters, Kathy Lorzing, Peggy (Nelson) Haffner, Wendy Lorzing (Walter Wilmoth). He spent his early childhood with lifelong friend, Nick (Marilyn) Gantner. He met his love of his life in 7th grade, Louanne Lorzing, married and celebrated 52 years of marriage. They had three children, Jessica (Mike) Hines, Peter (Nina) Lorzing and William Lorzing; only grandson, Trey Hines; sisters-in-law, Christine (Jimmy) Smith and Patti (Steve) Babiuch; nieces, Darlene, Tara, Valerie and nephews, Christopher, Cole and Jesse. Chip was a veteran of the Navy Destroyer USS Fiske (DD 842), while serving as a radio operator he received the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the National Defense Service Metal. He went into business management after his military service where he acquired numerous awards including 1994 Insurance Agent of the Year from the Akron-Canton General Agents and Manager Association. During his spare time, he took pride in projects around the house from home repair/remodeling to meticulous landscaping. Throughout the years, he would always give rides on his tractor to the kids in the neighborhood. He was dedicated to his family and could always be counted on for anyone in need. His retirement included traveling, spoiling his cats, being an active member of the VFW honor guard, and loving care of his mother-in-law, Loretta (Wilfred) Doolittle. Services will be held this Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the Copley American Legion, 3255 Copley Rd., Copley, OH 44321. The family would like to extend gratitude to all the medical staff that has cared for him over the years. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020