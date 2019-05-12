Resources More Obituaries for Charles Blondheim Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles M. Blondheim

Charles M. Blondheim, 93, of Barberton, passed away on May 7, 2019.



Chuck was born in Chase Township, Wisconsin on June 4, 1925 the son of George and Esther Blondheim. On July 14, 1947 he married Imogene Louise Fluharty.



Chuck came to Akron at the age of 14 where he found his first job at Bob's Hamburgs before joining the Army to serve honorably in the Korean War. He drove truck during the conflict.



He then got his first truck driving job in Akron with Jim Vickery and ended his truck driving career at 57 years old, retiring from Teamsters Local 24. In the late 40's, Chuck and Imogene built their home in Coventry Township where he lived with the love of his life and raised three loving daughters.



In 1959 he started a love affair with boating, which he shared with his family until 2012. He was a member of the Akron Power Squadron for 49 years. In 1964, he, his family and niece, Linda traversed the Great Lakes from Sandusky to Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 1968 he helped start Baypoint Yacht Club in Marblehead, Ohio. In 1974 he was voted Commodore of the Yacht Club. In 1987 he and Imogene retired to live on their boat, the B-Liner V. They took the B-liner through the Intracoastal Waterway four times, ending each trip in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Lifelong boating enthusiast, for most of his retirement he lived either on his boat or near water.



He is survived by his children, Marion Yeagler, Diane (Jeff) Popa, and Jeanne Peterson; his sister, Mary Deneys; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Imogene; his grandson, Christopher Popa; his brother, Eugene; his sisters, Dorothy Holl, Margaret Schmeider, Violet Nelson, Georgina Olson; and his son-in-law, David Peterson.



Cremation has occurred. At Chuck's request, there will be no services.



Cremation has occurred. At Chuck's request, there will be no services.

The family requests that donations be made to Habitat For Humanity, which Chuck supported. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019