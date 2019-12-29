|
TOGETHER FOREVER Charles Hevener, born October 15, 1930, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 21, 2019. The son of Charles and Ethel Hevener, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife of sixty-three years, Barbara Price Hevener, and by siblings Charlotte, James, and Eugene. Surviving Charles are his three children, Julia Pierson (Marshall), Susan Mongiardo, and John W. Hevener, as well as seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren already born, and one great grandchild on the way. A graduate of Norton High School, enlisting immediately thereafter in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict with a final rank of Staff Sergeant, Charles retired from Babcock and Wilcox with more than forty years of service. A quiet, industrious man who greatly loved his family and the Lord Jesus Christ, Charles enjoyed reading, playing bridge, wood working, gardening, hunting, as well as back packing with his brother James. He also greatly enjoyed being with Barbara on their many trips together, often to visit extended family. Finally, Charles' family deeply appreciates and wishes to thank the devoted staff at Heritage Crossing and at Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided him in his final days. A memorial celebration of Charles' life is to be held at a date not yet determined in Spring 2020 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019