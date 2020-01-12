Home

Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
Charles M. Wisor


1932 - 2020
Charles M. Wisor Obituary
Chuck Wisor, 87, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. He was born September 21, 1932 and called Green home for most of his life before retiring to New Concord, Ohio. Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. The words most often used to describe him were "he is a good man." Honest, loyal and humble are just a few words used by his loved ones to describe him. He worked hard to support his family and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and traveling with his wife of 53 years, Louise. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; and sons, Doug and Greg. He will be greatly missed by daughters-in-law, Jackie and Susanne Wisor; granddaughters, Cassie (Chris) Miller and Nora (Tyler) Anderson; grandsons, Justin (Chelsea) Wisor and Bryan (Amanda) Wisor; great-grandchildren, Cooper Miller and Louise Wisor; as well as in-laws, Dale Carr, Glen (Lynn) Carr, Irene (David) Ruehr, Bob (Karen) Krebs and many nieces and nephews. Inurnment with Military Honors will take place 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Chuck's Life at the home of Susanne Wisor. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
