Charles Melvin Raw (Chuck)



Charles Melvin Raw (Chuck), 76, passed away July 1, 2019 after complications during his courageous battle with cancer.



Chuck was born in Medina County to the late Elton and Lela Raw, where he grew up on the family farm in Sharon Center. He graduated from Highland High School in 1960, as class president. He attended The Ohio State University and received a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Sciences in 1967.



Chuck was a realtor, insurance agent, and owner of Tri-County Insurance Agency in Wadsworth prior to his retirement in 2008. He received Grange Insurance Senior Partner for over 20 years. Chuck was an active member of the Wadsworth Lions Club, where he served as past president and Lion of the Year 97-98. He was also a member of the Wadsworth Moose, VFW, American Legion and Masonic Lodge. After he retired and moved to Florida, he also served as president for the men's auxiliary VFW.



He loved his cabin on Piedmont Lake, cruising on the pontoon boat and running around on his golf cart, Brutus. Chuck loved rooting for his favorite team The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he very much enjoyed sharing those things with family and friends.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Chuck is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue; daughters, Cynthia Lydick (Eddie) of Natrona Heights, Pa., Christine Hopkins (Jeff Holliday) of Aurora, Colo. and Jill Kaveh (Kourosh) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Trisha, Sara, Jake, Tyler, Duncan, and Lela; brother, Richard Raw (Rhea) of Dunnellon, Fla. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg and son-in-law, David Hopkins. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday July 10th at 11 a.m. at Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad Street, Wadsworth, with Pastor Dale Turner officiating. Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 9th, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman Street in Wadsworth. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wadsworth Lions Club, P.O. Box 215, Wadsworth, OH 44282 or Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281.



Hilliard-Rospert



330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019