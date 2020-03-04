|
|
Charles M. Rine, 89 of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. Born on October 20, 1930 in Akron to the late Alva and Enid (Stuckey) Rine, he had been a Manchester/Canal Fulton resident most of his life and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. Chuck was a master carpenter always willing to help family and anyone in need. He volunteered for Habitat For Humanity helping to rebuild homes after Hurricane Katrina and also did mission projects in Mountain Top, TN. Chuck was a former member of Grace Bible Church and current member of High Point Christian Church. Most of all Chuck was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Edwards) Rine; granddaughter, Elizabeth and four siblings. Chuck is survived by his children, Steve (Becky) Rine, Greg (Amy) Rine, Dora (Ken) Grimshaw, Charlie (Sue) Rine and Donald Rine; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Taylor; many nieces and nephews that loved him. A Memorial Service will be held THURSDAY, 6:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chuck's name can be made to: Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, 2301 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020