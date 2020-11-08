1/1
Charles Michael Cacioppo
1951 - 2020
Charles Michael Cacioppo, 69, passed away October 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Michael was born June 2, 1951 to Joseph and Erla (Dankin) Cacioppo in Akron and had been a Green resident most of his life. He graduated in the top ten of his class of 280 from Green High School in 1969 and attended both the University of Akron and Kent State with degrees in accounting and history. He had been employed by the City of Akron as a Housing Rehab Specialist for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. Michael is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Joseph "Eddy" (Denise) Cacioppo and their children Izabelle, Rafferty, and Macullen; daughter, Victoria (Mark) Lumbatis and their children, Aubrea, Katelyn, Emily, Jonathan and her step children, Tina, Blake and Cory; great grandchildren, Karyssa, Asher, and Kohen; step-daughter, Allison (Eric) Vought and their daughter, Rafaella; step-daughter, Lacy (Mike) Roberts and their son, Grayson; step-daughter, Emily Kontur and her children, Elisa and Declan; brothers, Joseph (Kim) Cacioppo and Rick (Pam) Cacioppo; many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, Ellie May. The family is especially grateful to his cousin, Vicki Stone who always made sure he had pignolatta cookies and to Dr. Terrence Jackson who showed genuine compassion and care at his darkest time and reminded him that there is light at the end of the day if we just believe, and he did. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to the Akron Zoo, Attention: Development, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, OH 44307




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
November 7, 2020
Vicki,
Deepest Sympathy on the loss of your cousin. He will be dearly missed by all who know him. May the Lord give you & your family comfort during this difficult time. Our Thoughts & Prayers are w/you.
Friend
