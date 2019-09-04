|
Charles "Chico" Minson Charles "Chico" Minson, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the blessed age of 84. He was born on July 4, 1939 in El Mira, New York. Charles retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and Summit MRDD and was an avid basketball and pool player and he loved restoring classic Jaguars as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Alfrene Minson and is survived by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Rhoden Memorial Home, Great Lakes Nursing Services and Arbors of Stow for all the care that was given to him during his transition to go home to be with the Lord. Cremation and Funeral services have already taken place. The family is grateful for the condolences and they can be sent to 959 East Avenue, Akron OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019