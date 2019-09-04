Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Minson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Minson

Send Flowers
Charles Minson Obituary
Charles "Chico" Minson Charles "Chico" Minson, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the blessed age of 84. He was born on July 4, 1939 in El Mira, New York. Charles retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and Summit MRDD and was an avid basketball and pool player and he loved restoring classic Jaguars as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Alfrene Minson and is survived by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Rhoden Memorial Home, Great Lakes Nursing Services and Arbors of Stow for all the care that was given to him during his transition to go home to be with the Lord. Cremation and Funeral services have already taken place. The family is grateful for the condolences and they can be sent to 959 East Avenue, Akron OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.