|
|
Charles
Mitchell, Sr.
Charles Mitchell, Sr. made his peaceful transition to his heavenly home on May 20, 2019 At Akron Hospice Center.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Mitchell, Jr. and Rashad Jamall (Michael Mitchell); his oldest sister, Bernice Buck (Arthur); brother, Ernest Quinney (Shirley) and a host of siblings and special friend, Kevin Tyler.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held June 23, 2019 at the Elks Lodge at 1256 Moore St., Akron, OH 44301, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to 703 Inman Street, Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019