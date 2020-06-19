Charles Neel
Charles "Chuck" Neel, 71, passed away June 16, 2020. He was born in Ravenna and lived in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He retired from Allside. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marjorie Neel, and his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha; brothers, Michael (Jean) and John (Georgia); stepmother, Joyce; many nieces and nephews that he adored. Private Services will take place. Burial will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
June 19, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
