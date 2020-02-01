|
Charles Oldenburg 80, formerly of Akron, passed away at the Forsyth Hospice House in Auburndale, Florida on January 12, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He retired from Action Door of Cleveland in 2009 to begin his retirement in Florida for the winter and Kelley's Island in the summer. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road in Stow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the Family Gym at 164 W. Market Street, Akron. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Renovation Fund, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020