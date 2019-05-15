Charles P.



Johnson, Jr.



Charles P. Johnson, Jr., loving husband, father, teacher, coach, captain, actor, artist, farmer passed away on May 12, 2019 while surrounded by his family. Charlie, as he was known, was born in Akron, Ohio on January 5, 1934 and attended the University of Akron where he met his wife, Claire, to whom he was married for over 50 years.



After his time in the army stationed in Ft. Lewis, Charlie and Claire moved back to Akron where Charlie taught in the Akron Public Schools for nearly 30 years. He also coached soccer and drama and started the international field trip program for his students. He invited students to his farm so they could experience gardening, horseback riding, and milking goats.



Charlie was an incredibly generous man who loved people of all ages and often shared his talents with many people in the community. He wrote many plays and musicals and loved to act and sing in various local theatre productions.



He has gone beyond to join his beloved wife and is survived by his three children, (Charles, Linda, and Julie) and many, many former students whose lives he touched.



The family expresses thanks to the care given to him by the Mulberry Gardens staff. His family will be holding a private memorial service for him. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary