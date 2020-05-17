Charles P. Ross, Jr., 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Born in Elwood City, PA, he moved to Doylestown, OH where he met and married his sweetheart of 64 years. Charles graduated form Kent State and served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired as a Commander. After retiring he taught NJROTC at Garfield High School for 10 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth in 2019 and his brother, James in 2013, he is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Bradley) Busson, Joni (Joseph) Willoughby; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Ross, (Mayanne Ross), many nieces and nephews. A service will be announced at a later date.