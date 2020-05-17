Charles P. Ross Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles P. Ross, Jr., 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Born in Elwood City, PA, he moved to Doylestown, OH where he met and married his sweetheart of 64 years. Charles graduated form Kent State and served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired as a Commander. After retiring he taught NJROTC at Garfield High School for 10 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth in 2019 and his brother, James in 2013, he is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Bradley) Busson, Joni (Joseph) Willoughby; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Ross, (Mayanne Ross), many nieces and nephews. A service will be announced at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved