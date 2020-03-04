|
|
Charles P. Wentz, age 71, of Jackson Twp., died Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born March 30, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Charles R. and Mary (Connolly) Wentz. Charlie was honorably discharged from the Air Force at the rank of Lt. Col. in 1972. He received his undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering and a Master's of Science in atmospheric sciences engineering from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He earned his MBA at Lake Erie College and Master's of Science in Systems Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology. Charlie advanced through the aerospace industry with positions as a senior engineer with HRB Singer Corp., test and evaluation manager with Gould Defense Systems, engineer specialist with Northrop Corp., senior UAV system test engineer with AAI Corp., engineer level four and flight test engineer with Northrup Grumman. With a passion for flying, Charlie earned several certifications including Airline Transport Pilot, single and multi-engine airplane, ATP helicopter, glider pilot, FAA Designated Examiner Airplanes, and FAA DE Helicopters. He shared this extensive experience with teaching positions at Ohio University and Kent State University. Retiring as a flight test engineer from Northrop Grumman in 2012, his work was recognized with several awards most notably the Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems 2011 President's Award and a Distinguished Engineering Project Achievement Award for Global Hawk. He was a member of Church of the Lakes where he belonged to the Men's Group, and he was a former member of the Kent Rotary. An avid runner, Charlie participated in marathons in the U.S. and abroad. Charlie is survived by wife, Denise A. Seachrist whom he married June 2, 2001 in Warren, Ohio; sons, Patrick C. Wentz of Miami, FL, and Christopher L. Wentz of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; daughter, Katherine M. (James) Smith of Mentor, OH, and grandchildren, Jameson A., and Elizabeth A. Smith; his stepmother, and Barbara Wentz of Timonium, MD. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646 from 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Drive N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Columbiana Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Charlie's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Kent State University at Stark, 6000 Frank Ave N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020