Charles Patten
1938 - 2020
Charles Patten, Jr., 81, made his transition on April 29, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1938 in Lorman, Mississippi. He retired from Ohio Operator Engineers. He is survived by children, Charles (Tasha) Patten, Jimmy Patten of Akron, Wanda McConnico of Albany, New York, Anjanise Patten-Brown of Akron and Harriet Spencer of Madison, Mississippi; a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 Noon where family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service. Pastor Terry McKenzie, Eulogizing.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
MAY
5
Service
12:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
