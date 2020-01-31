|
Charles R. Copen II, age 55, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born June 23, 1964 to the late Charles and June Copen. He is survived by sisters, Shirley, Debbie and Bonnie; and children, Chuckie, Charity, Heather, Charleena and Billy. Family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020