Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Ave.
Barberton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Ave.
Barberton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Copen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Copen II


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Copen II Obituary
Charles R. Copen II, age 55, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born June 23, 1964 to the late Charles and June Copen. He is survived by sisters, Shirley, Debbie and Bonnie; and children, Chuckie, Charity, Heather, Charleena and Billy. Family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -