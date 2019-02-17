Charles R.



Ford Jr.



After fighting for life against lung cancer, Charles R. Ford Jr. found peace and was welcomed into heaven on January 16, 2019 by our parents, Charles and Alice Ford.



Chuck was born April 14, 1959 in Akron. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School class fo '78. He worked for the F.W. Albrecht Co. for over 18 years and for the Arbors at Fairlawn for 10 years. Chuck had a caring and compassionate heart. He devoted six years to taking care of our mother after a tragic accident at her home. People were drawn to his kindness. He was a man of many talents, including photography, cooking, geology and gardening/ horticulture. Known to his family as the "Plant Doctor", he had an amazing green thumb. Though Chuck had many hardships in life, he always kept a spiritual loyalty in his heart. He was a true inspiration to many, especially his family, which was the most important focus in his life.



Chuck was a blessing in our lives and his legacy will be survived by his sisters, Patricia (John) Nep, Mary (Larry) Dye, Phyllis (Lonnie) Stacy and Norma (Brian) Wagner; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as two aunts, Maxine Smith and Eleanor Carter. He will always be remembered as "Uncle Bobo" to Olivia.



Since God picks the best for his heavenly garden, we ask that you plant something beautiful to enjoy in Chuck's memory. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. He asked that his family gather for a time of remembrance and a celebration of life to be held in the Spring. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary