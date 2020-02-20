|
Charles R. Reed, 90, passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born August 19, 1929 in Akron, Ohio. He retired from Chrysler at age 58. Charles owned several racehorses and enjoyed going to the racetrack, and golfing. We would like to thank all of his wonderful friends and golf buddies for their love and support. We would also like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice for taking such good care of Charles. He was preceded in death by father, William; mother, Goldie; sister, Velda; brother, Clyde; and granddaughter, Michelle. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine, daughters, Linda (Dean) Harriman and Vickie Smith; grandchildren, Charlie, Kelley, Vanessa; also his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in memory of Charles. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Reed family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020