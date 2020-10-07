Charles Ray "Chuck" Stiles, age 69, loving husband of Rosalie (nee Kopanic) and the late Betty "Bunny"; beloved father of Nicolette Kuebeler (Jeff) and James Nagy (Katie); dear grandpa and Papa to Gavin, Colin, Brayden, Brielle, Kevin, Jeremey, and Cassidy; brother of Brenda Bray and the late Dail Houlihan. Chuck passed away, Oct. 2, 2020 as a U.S. Navy Veteran. Funeral Mass, St. Luke Church (Clifton Blvd. and Bunts Rd. Lakewood) Friday, Oct. 9th at 10 a.m. Interment Private. Friends may call at the McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME OF LAKEWOOD, 14133 Detroit Ave., THURSDAY, from 4 to 7 p.m. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTINCING REQUIRED AT FUNEAL HOME AND CHURCH). The family suggests memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society
