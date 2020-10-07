1/1
Charles Ray Stiles
Charles Ray "Chuck" Stiles, age 69, loving husband of Rosalie (nee Kopanic) and the late Betty "Bunny"; beloved father of Nicolette Kuebeler (Jeff) and James Nagy (Katie); dear grandpa and Papa to Gavin, Colin, Brayden, Brielle, Kevin, Jeremey, and Cassidy; brother of Brenda Bray and the late Dail Houlihan. Chuck passed away, Oct. 2, 2020 as a U.S. Navy Veteran. Funeral Mass, St. Luke Church (Clifton Blvd. and Bunts Rd. Lakewood) Friday, Oct. 9th at 10 a.m. Interment Private. Friends may call at the McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME OF LAKEWOOD, 14133 Detroit Ave., THURSDAY, from 4 to 7 p.m. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTINCING REQUIRED AT FUNEAL HOME AND CHURCH). The family suggests memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society. www.mcgorray-hanna.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Funeral services provided by
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-226-5356
October 6, 2020
Chuck was one of my favorite Co workers, we would have our pow wow every morning about my sons sports, Chuck always wanted the details if my son’ s team won and how many points did he make. Chuck always was in a good mood no matter what happened, he always made me laugh in any circumstance there was, his emails always had a picture to express what he was saying that made you laugh. Chuck will be missed in the accounting department.
Nikki Barle
Coworker
October 6, 2020
