Chuck was one of my favorite Co workers, we would have our pow wow every morning about my sons sports, Chuck always wanted the details if my son’ s team won and how many points did he make. Chuck always was in a good mood no matter what happened, he always made me laugh in any circumstance there was, his emails always had a picture to express what he was saying that made you laugh. Chuck will be missed in the accounting department.

Nikki Barle

Coworker