Charles Robert (Chic) Elum was born in Coral Gables, FL on April 4, 1938, a first generation American and second of 6 children born to Charles J. and Lorraine Elum. He passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, just two days before his 82nd birthday. He grew up in Akron, OH, graduated from St. Vincent High School, and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Akron. As a young man he worked with his father in several businesses including founding Seaway Marina on Kelleys Island and an auto dealership Temple Square Motors. In 1959 he joined the Army Reserves and in 1960 married his wife, Nydia. Soon thereafter he joined the Cuyahoga Falls police department and retired as Chief of Police in 1986. During his time with the department he was the first to recruit and train female officers and was a staunch proponent of drug education in schools. After retiring from the police force Chic turned his focus to his family's crossword puzzle mail order business Scrambl-Gram, Inc., which quickly grew to become a major supplier of content to publications such as the Star Magazine and National Enquirer. Chic had other successes as an entrepreneur, launching Park Press Direct, a regional printing and marketing firm and NorthCoast Development Group, which was instrumental in establishing the Port Clinton Industrial Park. Chic, a lifelong boater and avid fisherman, moved his family and business interests permanently from Akron to Port Clinton in 1995 and over the past twenty-five years he spent much of his time volunteering for area organizations including the American Red Cross, Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, Friends of Camp Perry, United Way and the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chic was a self taught musician, playing both drums and piano. At times he could be seen enjoying a good cigar, but his main enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. Chic is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nydia; daughters, Catherine (Scott) Bowers and Mary (Slate) Kessler; grandchildren, Alex (Amber) Bowers, John (Katie) Bowers, Mary Katherine Bowers, Jack Kessler, Elena Kessler; four younger sisters; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his eldest sister, Barbara Fisher. Private Graveside Services will be held at Catawba Island Cemetery. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via memorial contributions to either the Port Clinton Fraternal Order of Police #79, 1868 E Perry St, Port Clinton, OH 43452 or to the Cuyahoga Falls Fraternal Order of Police #49, P.O. Box 72, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, a card, email, or a message on our website at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020