Charles (Chip) Edwin Ross passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Chip was born July 24, 1958 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Chip was a 1977 graduate of Firestone High School in Akron, Ohio. He played the trumpet in the high school marching band. Chip graduated from The University of Northern Colorado with a bachelor degree in education and taught in The Akron Public Schools and Jefferson County Schools in Colorado. He founded Colorado Ushers, a non profit organization. Chip was preceded in death by his loving mother, Ann Ross. He is survived by his loving and caring father, Patrick Ross; sister, Nancy Ross; brother, Stewart Ross; five nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. We loved Chip dearly and will be truly missed. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff at Denver Health and also to the wonderful caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care. Sincere appreciation to Paula and Ray for their help. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to The American Heart Association or charity of choice.




