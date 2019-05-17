Charles "Chuck" Schlechty



Charles J. "Chuck" Schlechty, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Van Wert.



Charles was born April 9, 1934 to Charles Tennessee and Leatha B. (Lance) Schlechty in Medina County, Ohio. He grew up in Lafayette Township and graduated from Medina High School.



Chuck worked 25 years with Ohio Edison in the Line, Engineering, Sales and Marketing Departments; ten years with Ohio Municipal Electric Co. of Wadsworth as an Assistant Superintendent; and finishing his career as a sales representative with Electrical Equipment Company in Aurora, Ohio. He was an active member of several churches and a founding member of Medina Community Church of Medina, and Grace Bible Church of Van Wert.



Charles is survived by his wife, Diane (Brainard) Schlechty; three children, Kathy (Lewis) Taylor of Welch, Minnesota, Chuck D (Nolvia Salinas) Schlechty of Pasco, Washington, and Michael D. (Lori Tacket) Schlechty of Van Wert; a former daughter-in-law, Mary (Smith) Schlechty of Kirkland, Washington; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Van Wert. Calling hours are 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.



Interment will take place at a later date in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.



Preferred memorials are to C.H.P.- Hospice.



Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.