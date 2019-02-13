|
Charles Scott Edwards Jr.
Charles Scott Edwards Jr., 59, of Akron, passed away on February 8, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1180 Slosson Street, Akron, OH 44320. Immediately following calling hours, the memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor William C. Bunton. To read the full obituary and leave a special message, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019