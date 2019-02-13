Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1180 Slosson Street
Akron, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1180 Slosson Street
Akron, OH
Charles Scott Edwards Jr.

Charles Scott Edwards Jr., 59, of Akron, passed away on February 8, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1180 Slosson Street, Akron, OH 44320. Immediately following calling hours, the memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor William C. Bunton. To read the full obituary and leave a special message, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
